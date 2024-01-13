T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Has Gained 1.38% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares were 3.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $162.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the TMUS share is $164.50, that puts it down -1.21 from that peak though still a striking 23.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $124.92. The company’s market capitalization is $187.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.35 million shares over the past three months.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.41. TMUS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.89.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $162.54 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by 1.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.23%. The short interest in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 24.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $181.54, which implies an increase of 10.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $129.91 and $235.00 respectively. As a result, TMUS is trading at a discount of -44.58% off the target high and 20.08% off the low.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that T-Mobile US Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) shares have gone up 16.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 245.15% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.20% this quarter and then jump 48.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.63 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.98 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.27 billion and $19.81 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.86%. While earnings are projected to return 250.72% in 2024, the next five years will return 67.98% per annum.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for T-Mobile US Inc is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders