Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) Received An 13.35% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares were 2.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.31% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SU share is $35.51, that puts it down -8.33 from that peak though still a striking 15.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.59. The company’s market capitalization is $42.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.79 million shares over the past three months.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) registered a 0.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.31% in intraday trading to $32.78 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.02%, and it has moved by 10.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.49%. The short interest in Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 9.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.93, which implies an increase of 38.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $74.00 respectively. As a result, SU is trading at a discount of -125.75% off the target high and -31.18% off the low.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Suncor Energy, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) shares have gone up 13.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.25% against -26.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.10% this quarter and then jump 1.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.93 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.38 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.36 billion and $9.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% and then drop by -7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.44%. While earnings are projected to return -38.94% in 2024, the next five years will return -8.04% per annum.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Suncor Energy, Inc. is 1.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.92%, with the float percentage being 66.93%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 861 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 65.27 million shares (or 5.05% of all shares), a total value of $2.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.75 million shares, is of Sanders Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 29.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $958.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.94 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $588.17 million.