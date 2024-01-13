Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Is Up 14.72% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -8.68% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SFIX share is $6.03, that puts it down -84.97 from that peak though still a striking 14.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $384.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.31. SFIX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $3.26 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -19.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.63%. The short interest in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 8.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.90, which implies an increase of 16.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, SFIX is trading at a discount of -53.37% off the target high and 7.98% off the low.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stitch Fix Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) shares have gone down -18.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.57% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.50% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $330.94 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $322.05 million by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 47.01% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.30% per annum.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Stitch Fix Inc insiders own 5.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.66%, with the float percentage being 88.82%. Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 12.95% of all shares), a total value of $39.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $6.51 million.