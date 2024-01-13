Should Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) Revive After A -2.4% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s traded shares were 4.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.72% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the MNST share is $60.47, that puts it down -2.4 from that peak though still a striking 20.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.13. The company’s market capitalization is $61.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.74 million shares over the past three months.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.84. MNST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) registered a 0.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.72% in intraday trading to $59.05 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.62%, and it has moved by 5.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.14%. The short interest in Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) is 11.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.11, which implies an increase of 4.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $66.00 respectively. As a result, MNST is trading at a discount of -11.77% off the target high and 6.86% off the low.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Monster Beverage Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) shares have gone up 3.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.29% against 32.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.49%. While earnings are projected to return 40.50% in 2024, the next five years will return 22.64% per annum.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Monster Beverage Corp. insiders own 28.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.50%, with the float percentage being 95.44%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,310 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.49 million shares (or 6.06% of all shares), a total value of $3.65 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 22.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.19 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 billion.