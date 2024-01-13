Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA)

During the last session, Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s traded shares were 2.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ADMA share is $5.10, that puts it down -2.2 from that peak though still a striking 41.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ADMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $ADMA Biologics Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $4.99 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.41%, and it has moved by 33.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.20%. The short interest in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 6.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.38, which implies an increase of 21.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ADMA is trading at a discount of -40.28% off the target high and -20.24% off the low.

Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adma Biologics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) shares have gone up 39.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.94% against 15.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.48%. While earnings are projected to return 93.94% in 2024.

ADMA Dividends

Adma Biologics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Adma Biologics Inc insiders own 2.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.81%, with the float percentage being 81.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.37 million shares (or 7.28% of all shares), a total value of $60.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.45 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $45.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.05 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $23.3 million.