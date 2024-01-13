PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s traded shares were 2.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the PAGS share is $13.19, that puts it down -5.52 from that peak though still a striking 44.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.93. The company’s market capitalization is $4.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 million shares over the past three months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.28. PAGS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $12.50 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.13%, and it has moved by 19.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.44%. The short interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) is 12.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) shares have gone up 32.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.87% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 12.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $847.34 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $802.24 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.36%. While earnings are projected to return 10.79% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.08% per annum.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

PagSeguro Digital Ltd insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.95%, with the float percentage being 91.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.84 million shares (or 13.79% of all shares), a total value of $272.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.57 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 11.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $231.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 12.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.49 million, or about 4.54% of the stock, which is worth about $107.83 million.