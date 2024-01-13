Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) Is Up 1.84% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV)’s traded shares were 2.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the OVV share is $52.47, that puts it down -26.19 from that peak though still a striking 22.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.07. The company’s market capitalization is $11.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.81. OVV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.13.

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) trade information

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.09% in intraday trading to $41.58 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.79%, and it has moved by 1.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.18%. The short interest in Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) is 5.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ovintiv Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ovintiv Inc (OVV) shares have gone up 8.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.40% against -28.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 134.10% this quarter and then jump 1.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.76 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.58 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.21 billion and $2.55 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.20% and then jump by 1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.54%. While earnings are projected to return -4.36% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.10% per annum.

OVV Dividends

Ovintiv Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ovintiv Inc is 1.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV)’s Major holders

Ovintiv Inc insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.47%, with the float percentage being 88.88%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 639 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 28.31 million shares (or 10.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ovintiv Inc (OVV) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 15.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $644.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.52 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $354.28 million.