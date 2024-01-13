One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND)

During the last session, Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.56% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the CMND share is $151.25, that puts it down -11021.32 from that peak though still a striking -2.94% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) registered a -18.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.56% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -40.35%, and it has moved by -48.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.07%. The short interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) is 14440.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -231.75%.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Clearmind Medicine Inc insiders own 9.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.70%, with the float percentage being 5.19%. Warberg Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7333.0 shares (or 1.21% of all shares), a total value of $9972.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4109.0 shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5588.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 50216.0 shares. This amounts to just over 8.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68293.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9620.0, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $13083.0.