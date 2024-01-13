NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Is Increase 57.08%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the NRG share is $52.42, that puts it down -3.35 from that peak though still a striking 40.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.25. The company’s market capitalization is $11.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.63 million shares over the past three months.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.42. NRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $50.72 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.95%, and it has moved by 4.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.08%. The short interest in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is 20.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.22, which implies a decrease of -1.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, NRG is trading at a discount of -12.38% off the target high and 21.14% off the low.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NRG Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) shares have gone up 39.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.13% against 4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 213.70% this quarter and then jump 107.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.58 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.04 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.86 billion and $7.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.00% and then drop by -21.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 0.94% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NRG Energy Inc. is 1.53, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

NRG Energy Inc. insiders own 1.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.41%, with the float percentage being 105.79%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 824 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 28.53 million shares (or 12.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.81 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) shares are Putnam Large Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Putnam Large Cap Value Fund owns about 8.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $409.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.18 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $364.32 million.