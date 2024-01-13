Now Is The Time To Buy Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO)

During the last session, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s traded shares were 3.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $107.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the NVO share is $108.98, that puts it down -1.7 from that peak though still a striking 39.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.05. The company’s market capitalization is $362.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.43 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.14. NVO has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $107.16 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.11%, and it has moved by 11.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.65%. The short interest in Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is 5.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $740.97, which implies an increase of 85.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $360.00 and $875.00 respectively. As a result, NVO is trading at a discount of -716.54% off the target high and -235.95% off the low.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novo Nordisk ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) shares have gone up 33.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.60% against -6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 28.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.89 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.53 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.97 billion and $7.59 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.50% and then jump by 25.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.17%. While earnings are projected to return 48.29% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.80% per annum.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Novo Nordisk ADR is 1.29, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Novo Nordisk ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.88%, with the float percentage being 8.88%. Jennison Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,487 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 0.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.89 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.74 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.52 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) shares are Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 5.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $477.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.44 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $313.26 million.