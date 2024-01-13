Now Is A Good Time To Buy Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR)

During the last session, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.08% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the SABR share is $7.92, that puts it down -87.23 from that peak though still a striking 29.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.99. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.90 million shares over the past three months.

Sabre Corp (SABR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. SABR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sabre Corp (SABR) registered a -2.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.08% in intraday trading to $4.23 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.76%, and it has moved by 5.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.21%. The short interest in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is 25.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.62, which implies an increase of 24.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, SABR is trading at a discount of -112.77% off the target high and 5.44% off the low.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sabre Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sabre Corp (SABR) shares have gone up 13.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.63% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.20% this quarter and then jump 122.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $691.77 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $787.53 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $631.18 million and $742.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.60% and then jump by 6.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 53.98% in 2024.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sabre Corp is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corp insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.88%, with the float percentage being 90.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 369 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51.15 million shares (or 15.39% of all shares), a total value of $163.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sabre Corp (SABR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 22.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.31 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $32.88 million.