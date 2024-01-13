Now Is A Good Time To Buy Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS)

During the last session, Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $86.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the OTIS share is $91.33, that puts it down -5.94 from that peak though still a striking 14.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $73.32. The company’s market capitalization is $35.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.36. OTIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.86.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) trade information

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $86.21 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.49%, and it has moved by -3.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.26%. The short interest in Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) is 5.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Otis Worldwide Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) shares have gone down -2.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.04% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.70% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.57 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.48 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.44 billion and $3.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.90% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.07%. While earnings are projected to return 11.10% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

OTIS Dividends

Otis Worldwide Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Otis Worldwide Corp is 1.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS)’s Major holders

Otis Worldwide Corp insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.28%, with the float percentage being 91.39%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,530 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.18 million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $3.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.15 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.84 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $875.88 million.