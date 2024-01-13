Now Is A Good Time To Buy Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL)

During the last session, Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL)’s traded shares were 9.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $106.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.75% or $1.83. The 52-week high for the ORCL share is $127.54, that puts it down -19.64 from that peak though still a striking 23.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $82.04. The company’s market capitalization is $293.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.07 million shares over the past three months.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.18. ORCL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.25.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) registered a 1.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.75% in intraday trading to $106.60 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.77%, and it has moved by 5.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.32%. The short interest in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is 14.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.92, which implies an increase of 14.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, ORCL is trading at a discount of -40.71% off the target high and 6.19% off the low.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oracle Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oracle Corp. (ORCL) shares have gone down -10.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.01% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.50% this quarter and then drop -10.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.13 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.44 billion by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.43%. While earnings are projected to return 8.43% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.68% per annum.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oracle Corp. is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Oracle Corp. insiders own 41.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.80%, with the float percentage being 75.46%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,207 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 147.27 million shares (or 5.36% of all shares), a total value of $15.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 121.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.92 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 50.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.41 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.83 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $4.03 billion.