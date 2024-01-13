Now Is A Good Time To Buy Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS)

During the last session, Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS)’s traded shares were 2.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the DOCS share is $40.12, that puts it down -35.82 from that peak though still a striking 33.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.71. The company’s market capitalization is $5.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

Doximity Inc (DOCS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.78. DOCS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Doximity Inc (DOCS) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $29.54 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.12%, and it has moved by 22.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.88%. The short interest in Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS) is 8.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.27 day(s) to cover.

Doximity Inc (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Doximity Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Doximity Inc (DOCS) shares have gone down -16.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.81% against 3.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $127.49 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.88 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 255.76%. While earnings are projected to return 15.87% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.80% per annum.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Doximity Inc insiders own 4.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.14%, with the float percentage being 86.84%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.38 million shares (or 9.07% of all shares), a total value of $387.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $363.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Doximity Inc (DOCS) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 3.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.34 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $113.5 million.