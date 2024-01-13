Now Is A Good Time To Buy BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO)

During the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.33% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the BBIO share is $44.32, that puts it down -14.52 from that peak though still a striking 79.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.78. The company’s market capitalization is $6.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.17. BBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.92.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) registered a -1.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.33% in intraday trading to $38.70 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.68%, and it has moved by 15.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 384.36%. The short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 17.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.74 day(s) to cover.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BridgeBio Pharma Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) shares have gone up 112.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.90% against 14.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -79.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.64 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.87 million and $1.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 469.00% and then drop by -14.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.21%. While earnings are projected to return -15.66% in 2024.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.93%, with the float percentage being 100.73%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 17.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.12 million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 14.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $972.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.93 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $113.28 million.