News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) Has Lost -1.26% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s traded shares were 2.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NWSA share is $24.81, that puts it down -2.35 from that peak though still a striking 35.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.57. The company’s market capitalization is $13.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.94 million shares over the past three months.

News Corp (NWSA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.88. NWSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) trade information

News Corp (NWSA) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $24.24 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.78%, and it has moved by 10.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.53%. The short interest in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) is 9.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.48, which implies an increase of 11.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, NWSA is trading at a discount of -32.01% off the target high and 5.12% off the low.

News Corp (NWSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that News Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. News Corp (NWSA) shares have gone up 19.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.98% against 39.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.70% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.55 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.47 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 39.43% in 2024, the next five years will return -2.38% per annum.

NWSA Dividends

News Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for News Corp is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s Major holders

News Corp insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.14%, with the float percentage being 101.23%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 621 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70.7 million shares (or 18.54% of all shares), a total value of $1.38 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 14.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of News Corp (NWSA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 14.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $289.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.36 million, or about 3.77% of the stock, which is worth about $280.02 million.