Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Fell -64.73%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s traded shares were 6.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the MOS share is $57.16, that puts it down -74.37 from that peak though still a striking 4.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.44. The company’s market capitalization is $10.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.77 million shares over the past three months.

Mosaic Company (MOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.68. MOS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Mosaic Company (MOS) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.77% in intraday trading to $32.78 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.71%, and it has moved by -5.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.13%. The short interest in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is 3.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.96, which implies an increase of 17.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, MOS is trading at a discount of -64.73% off the target high and 5.43% off the low.

Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mosaic Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mosaic Company (MOS) shares have gone down -8.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.21% against -60.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.70% this quarter and then drop -21.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.25 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.95 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.48 billion and $3.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -27.40% and then drop by -18.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -66.36% in 2024.

MOS Dividends

Mosaic Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Mosaic Company is 0.89, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Mosaic Company insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.58%, with the float percentage being 87.33%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,026 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.98 million shares (or 12.93% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.34 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mosaic Company (MOS) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 17.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $617.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.64 million, or about 3.20% of the stock, which is worth about $378.73 million.