Is Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) Hit More of the Losses Given A -2566.67% Dip From High?

During the last session, Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s traded shares were 10.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.42% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TGL share is $2.40, that puts it down -2566.67 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) registered a -8.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.42% in intraday trading to $0.09 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.44%, and it has moved by -6.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.18%. The short interest in Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Treasure Global Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Treasure Global Inc (TGL) shares have gone down -89.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.29% against 25.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.34 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 44.29% in 2024.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Treasure Global Inc insiders own 30.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.36%, with the float percentage being 14.88%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27240.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $28057.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10664.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10983.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Treasure Global Inc (TGL) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 22683.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31756.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10664.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $10983.0.