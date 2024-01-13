Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 4.22% YTD?

During the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 9.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TME share is $9.53, that puts it down -1.49 from that peak though still a striking 39.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.70. The company’s market capitalization is $6.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.42 million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.52. TME has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Direxion Daily 20-Yr Treasury B.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.42% in intraday trading to $9.39 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.86%, and it has moved by 5.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.60%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 14.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.53, which implies an increase of 74.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.89 and $43.01 respectively. As a result, TME is trading at a discount of -358.04% off the target high and -207.67% off the low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares have gone up 23.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.93% against 20.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return 44.17% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.32% per annum.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.12%, with the float percentage being 44.12%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.43 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $276.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $247.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 19.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.63 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $60.32 million.