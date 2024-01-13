Is Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares were 4.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.02% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the STLA share is $23.66, that puts it down -6.1 from that peak though still a striking 32.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.98. The company’s market capitalization is $69.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.87 million shares over the past three months.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.44. STLA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Stellantis N.V (STLA) registered a -2.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.02% in intraday trading to $22.30 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.67%, and it has moved by -1.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.14%. The short interest in Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) is 14.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stellantis N.V has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stellantis N.V (STLA) shares have gone up 18.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.50% against 1.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.01%. While earnings are projected to return 9.30% in 2024, the next five years will return -6.45% per annum.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Stellantis N.V is 1.69, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Stellantis N.V insiders own 24.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.63%, with the float percentage being 61.78%. Bpifrance SA is the largest shareholder of the company, while 996 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 192.7 million shares (or 6.10% of all shares), a total value of $4.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 105.91 million shares, is of Amundi’s that is approximately 3.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stellantis N.V (STLA) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 30.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $669.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29.53 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $658.46 million.