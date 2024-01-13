Is R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Still A Buy After sinking -8.78% Last Week?

During the last session, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s traded shares were 5.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.54% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the RCM share is $18.70, that puts it down -102.16 from that peak though still a striking 3.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.94. The company’s market capitalization is $3.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.24. RCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) registered a 1.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.54% in intraday trading to $9.25 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.78%, and it has moved by -8.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.55%. The short interest in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is 22.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that R1 RCM Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) shares have gone down -49.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.75% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $585.66 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600.73 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $532.8 million and $545.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.90% and then jump by 10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.86%. While earnings are projected to return 242.16% in 2024, the next five years will return -2.50% per annum.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders