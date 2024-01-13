Is Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Hit More of the Losses Given A -34.69% Dip From High?

During the last session, Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.34% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the PD share is $35.33, that puts it down -34.69 from that peak though still a striking 26.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.92. PD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) trade information

Pagerduty Inc (PD) registered a 2.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.34% in intraday trading to $26.23 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.03%, and it has moved by 20.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.04%. The short interest in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) is 10.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.16 day(s) to cover.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pagerduty Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pagerduty Inc (PD) shares have gone up 8.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 928.57% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.50% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.4 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $113.65 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.26%. While earnings are projected to return 1703.05% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

PD Dividends

Pagerduty Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Pagerduty Inc insiders own 4.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.64%, with the float percentage being 96.13%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 10.55 million shares (or 11.49% of all shares), a total value of $276.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $257.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pagerduty Inc (PD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 8.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $224.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.2 million, or about 3.48% of the stock, which is worth about $83.9 million.