Is Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 25.14% YTD?

During the last session, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s traded shares were 8.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.60% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the OSCR share is $11.21, that puts it up 2.1 from that peak though still a striking 76.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.68. The company’s market capitalization is $2.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) registered a 2.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.60% in intraday trading to $11.45 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.82%, and it has moved by 44.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 311.87%. The short interest in Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is 4.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oscar Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) shares have gone up 45.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.39% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.40% this quarter and then jump 194.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.65 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $995.13 million and $1.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.70% and then jump by 43.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 55.31% in 2024.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Oscar Health Inc insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.89%, with the float percentage being 85.31%. Alphabet Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 14.48 million shares (or 7.59% of all shares), a total value of $165.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $161.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 7.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.85 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $55.5 million.