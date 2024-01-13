Is LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -3.83% YTD?

During the last session, LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s traded shares were 2.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LXP share is $11.92, that puts it down -24.95 from that peak though still a striking 18.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LXP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) trade information

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $9.54 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.73%, and it has moved by 3.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.21%. The short interest in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) is 6.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.10, which implies an increase of 5.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $11.50 respectively. As a result, LXP is trading at a discount of -20.55% off the target high and 16.14% off the low.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LXP Industrial Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) shares have gone down -7.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.99% against 3.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.01%. While earnings are projected to return -90.74% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

LXP Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for LXP Industrial Trust is 0.51, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

