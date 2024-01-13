Is Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares were 2.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.73% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the EDR share is $26.26, that puts it down -11.51 from that peak though still a striking 25.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.65. The company’s market capitalization is $7.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.28 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.10. EDR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) registered a -2.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.73% in intraday trading to $23.55 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.08%, and it has moved by 2.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.28%. The short interest in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) is 12.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.44 day(s) to cover.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) shares have gone up 1.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.90% against -30.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -85.00% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.26 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.70% and then jump by 15.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -51.90% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.20% per annum.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.23%, with the float percentage being 99.97%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 91.98 million shares (or 30.61% of all shares), a total value of $2.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.04 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $495.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Contrarian Core Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.7 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $87.05 million.