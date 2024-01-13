During the last session, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s traded shares were 2.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $74.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$1.11. The 52-week high for the EW share is $94.87, that puts it down -28.15 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.57. The company’s market capitalization is $44.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.53 million shares over the past three months.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.19. EW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $EHang Holdings Limited.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) trade information

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.48% in intraday trading to $74.03 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.62%, and it has moved by 2.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.74%. The short interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) is 10.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.04, which implies an increase of 6.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $96.00 respectively. As a result, EW is trading at a discount of -29.68% off the target high and 23.0% off the low.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edwards Lifesciences Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) shares have gone down -20.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.21% against 9.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.06%. While earnings are projected to return 1.18% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.99% per annum.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders