Is Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Still A Buy After A -1.09% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.11% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the EWTX share is $12.46, that puts it down -24.6 from that peak though still a striking 48.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.12. The company’s market capitalization is $634.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 532.91K shares over the past three months.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EWTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) registered a 8.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.11% in intraday trading to $10.00 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.09%, and it has moved by 48.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.25%. The short interest in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 9.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.79 day(s) to cover.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) shares have gone up 38.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.83% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.90% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -22.05% in 2024.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.54%, with the float percentage being 110.24%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.57 million shares (or 22.96% of all shares), a total value of $112.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.36 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $57.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $9.29 million.