Is Bowlero Corp’s (NYSE: BOWL) -14.41% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the BOWL share is $17.45, that puts it down -46.89 from that peak though still a striking 25.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BOWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $11.88 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.41%, and it has moved by 4.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.28%. The short interest in Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) is 18.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.76 day(s) to cover.

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bowlero Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bowlero Corp (BOWL) shares have gone up 2.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 350.00% against 25.00.

While earnings are projected to return 61.25% in 2024.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp insiders own 9.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 120.34%, with the float percentage being 132.26%. Atairos Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 195 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.43 million shares (or 62.83% of all shares), a total value of $738.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.3 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bowlero Corp (BOWL) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $21.58 million.