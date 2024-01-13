Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG)

During the last session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG)’s traded shares were 3.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MUFG share is $9.04, that puts it down -2.96 from that peak though still a striking 31.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.99. The company’s market capitalization is $102.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.35 million shares over the past three months.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.88. MUFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $8.78 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by 0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.18%. The short interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) is 7.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1413.57, which implies an increase of 99.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1100.00 and $1600.00 respectively. As a result, MUFG is trading at a discount of -18123.23% off the target high and -12428.47% off the low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) shares have gone up 16.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 135.29% against 8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -55.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.09%. While earnings are projected to return 20.10% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.50% per annum.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.94%, with the float percentage being 1.94%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 364 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 70.43 million shares (or 0.57% of all shares), a total value of $618.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.3 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $169.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 19.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.23 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $28.4 million.