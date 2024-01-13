Investing In Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s traded shares were 5.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.34% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the UROY share is $3.29, that puts it down -5.79 from that peak though still a striking 41.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $350.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. UROY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) registered a 14.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.34% in intraday trading to $3.11 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.40%, and it has moved by 11.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.41%. The short interest in Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) is 1.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Royalty Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) shares have gone up 53.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 140.00% against -5.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.56%. While earnings are projected to return 149.81% in 2024.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

