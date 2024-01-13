Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG):The Stock Was Up 14.92 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s traded shares were 2.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.63% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the IPG share is $40.95, that puts it down -28.09 from that peak though still a striking 14.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.20. The company’s market capitalization is $12.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.69 million shares over the past three months.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.13. IPG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.13.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) registered a -1.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.63% in intraday trading to $31.97 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.45%, and it has moved by 2.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.15%. The short interest in Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is 13.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.17, which implies an increase of 9.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, IPG is trading at a discount of -25.12% off the target high and 3.03% off the low.

Statistics show that Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) shares have gone down -18.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.00% against -5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.80% this quarter and then drop -2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.56 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.2 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.55 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.60% and then jump by 0.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.21%. While earnings are projected to return 3.89% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.80% per annum.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. is 1.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

