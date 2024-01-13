If All Goes Well, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Could Shrink By -80.63% Or More

During the last session, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s traded shares were 3.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the YUMC share is $64.70, that puts it down -72.63 from that peak though still a striking 0.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.42. The company’s market capitalization is $15.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.44. YUMC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $37.48 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.43%, and it has moved by -7.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.49%. The short interest in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is 7.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.25, which implies an increase of 33.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.20 and $67.70 respectively. As a result, YUMC is trading at a discount of -80.63% off the target high and 19.42% off the low.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yum China Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) shares have gone down -37.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.10% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then drop -2.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.41 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.09 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.20% and then jump by 16.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.22%. While earnings are projected to return 82.87% in 2024, the next five years will return 33.79% per annum.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc is 0.55, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Yum China Holdings Inc insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.50%, with the float percentage being 85.67%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,096 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.29 million shares (or 8.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 24.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.5 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.58 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $340.54 million.