If All Goes Well, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) Could Grow By 68.26% Or More

During the last session, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC)’s traded shares were 2.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the HSBC share is $42.47, that puts it down -7.85 from that peak though still a striking 17.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.40. The company’s market capitalization is $151.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. HSBC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $39.38 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.34%, and it has moved by 0.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.82%. The short interest in HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) is 8.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.86, which implies a decrease of -299.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.33 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, HSBC is trading at a premium of 68.26% off the target high and 81.39% off the low.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HSBC Holdings plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) shares have gone down -2.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.41% against 8.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.24%. While earnings are projected to return 74.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.90% per annum.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HSBC Holdings plc ADR is 3.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

HSBC Holdings plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.60%, with the float percentage being 1.60%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 435 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.24 million shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $442.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.37 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $329.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $118.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $91.53 million.