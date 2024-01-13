i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Are Up 18.83%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.21% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the IAUX share is $2.91, that puts it down -88.96 from that peak though still a striking 18.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $459.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.92 million shares over the past three months.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) registered a 6.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.21% in intraday trading to $1.54 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.28%, and it has moved by 7.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.80%. The short interest in i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is 15.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.5 day(s) to cover.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that i-80 Gold Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) shares have gone down -32.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 6.70.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

i-80 Gold Corp insiders own 19.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.77%, with the float percentage being 61.87%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.7 million shares (or 7.79% of all shares), a total value of $51.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.3 million shares, is of Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $45.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Sprott Gold Equity Fund owns about 15.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.46 million, or about 4.27% of the stock, which is worth about $24.67 million.