How Will NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Look After It Jumps 7.65% From Its Highs?

During the last session, NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares were 17.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.21% or $0.79. The 52-week high for the NXE share is $7.24, that puts it up 7.65 from that peak though still a striking 55.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.49. The company’s market capitalization is $4.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.26 million shares over the past three months.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.17. NXE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) registered a 11.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.21% in intraday trading to $7.84 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.49%, and it has moved by 15.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.60%. The short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) is 41.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.21, which implies an increase of 30.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, NXE is trading at a discount of -65.82% off the target high and -27.55% off the low.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NexGen Energy Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares have gone up 70.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.44% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.11%. While earnings are projected to return -82.34% in 2024.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

NexGen Energy Ltd insiders own 11.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.97%, with the float percentage being 49.53%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.15 million shares (or 4.05% of all shares), a total value of $99.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.62 million shares, is of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 3.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $78.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 22.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.18 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $47.95 million.