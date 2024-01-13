Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.63% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the HMY share is $6.58, that puts it down -12.1 from that peak though still a striking 50.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.92. The company’s market capitalization is $3.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.76 million shares over the past three months.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.88. HMY has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) registered a 4.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.63% in intraday trading to $5.87 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by 5.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.12%. The short interest in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) is 4.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.37, which implies an increase of 92.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $98.00 respectively. As a result, HMY is trading at a discount of -1569.51% off the target high and -922.15% off the low.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) shares have gone up 27.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.33% against 6.70.

While earnings are projected to return 67.35% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders