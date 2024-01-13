Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB):The Stock Was Up 4.76 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB)’s traded shares were 3.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GGB share is $6.21, that puts it down -40.82 from that peak though still a striking 4.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $5.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.76 million shares over the past three months.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.27. GGB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $4.41 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.16%, and it has moved by -3.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.62%. The short interest in Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) is 11.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gerdau S.A. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) shares have gone down -21.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -25.78% against -32.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.2 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -30.17% in 2024, the next five years will return -3.46% per annum.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gerdau S.A. ADR is 0.35, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Gerdau S.A. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.57%, with the float percentage being 25.57%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 98.25 million shares (or 8.49% of all shares), a total value of $512.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.4 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 2.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $137.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 41.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $215.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.41 million, or about 3.15% of the stock, which is worth about $223.92 million.