Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Drops -10.35% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s traded shares were 2.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.07% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GTES share is $14.93, that puts it down -10.35 from that peak though still a striking 21.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.44. GTES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.07% in intraday trading to $13.53 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.89%, and it has moved by 12.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.87%. The short interest in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is 3.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gates Industrial Corporation plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares have gone down -0.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.53% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $865.47 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $888.39 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $893.3 million and $897.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% and then drop by -1.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.05%. While earnings are projected to return 9.96% in 2024, the next five years will return 33.96% per annum.

GTES Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

Gates Industrial Corporation plc insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.69%, with the float percentage being 102.10%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 329 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 113.53 million shares (or 42.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $186.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares are Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 8.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.21 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $84.05 million.