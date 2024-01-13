Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Investing Potential Is $28.40

During the last session, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s traded shares were 3.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the BEN share is $34.37, that puts it down -21.02 from that peak though still a striking 22.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.88. The company’s market capitalization is $14.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.42 million shares over the past three months.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.73. BEN has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $28.40 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.66%, and it has moved by 7.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.63%. The short interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is 9.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.08, which implies a decrease of -4.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BEN is trading at a discount of -12.68% off the target high and 22.54% off the low.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Franklin Resources, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) shares have gone down -0.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.77% against -1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.80% this quarter and then drop -1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.53 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.61 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.38%. While earnings are projected to return -4.21% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.62% per annum.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Franklin Resources, Inc. is 1.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

Franklin Resources, Inc. insiders own 42.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.69%, with the float percentage being 97.27%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 787 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 34.48 million shares (or 6.96% of all shares), a total value of $979.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $819.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that American Mutual Fund Inc owns about 13.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $370.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.37 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $266.07 million.