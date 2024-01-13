For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares were 5.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.44% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the GPS share is $22.08, that puts it down -9.09 from that peak though still a striking 64.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.22. The company’s market capitalization is $7.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.19 million shares over the past three months.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.87. GPS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 3 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Gap, Inc. (GPS) registered a -3.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.44% in intraday trading to $20.24 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.65%, and it has moved by -4.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.92%. The short interest in Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 25.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.61, which implies a decrease of -14.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, GPS is trading at a discount of -28.46% off the target high and 60.47% off the low.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gap, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares have gone up 119.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 387.50% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 129.30% this quarter and then jump 900.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.22 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.27 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 392.48% in 2024, the next five years will return -3.21% per annum.

GPS Dividends

Gap, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gap, Inc. is 0.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Gap, Inc. insiders own 41.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.47%, with the float percentage being 114.00%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 467 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 37.34 million shares (or 10.07% of all shares), a total value of $755.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $545.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 26.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $544.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.75 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $177.14 million.