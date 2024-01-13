Following Its 52-Week Low, Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM)’S Share Price Rose 35.82% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 2.49%

During the last session, Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s traded shares were 2.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.82% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the CXM share is $17.14, that puts it down -38.9 from that peak though still a striking 35.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.92. The company’s market capitalization is $3.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.08. CXM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) registered a 1.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.82% in intraday trading to $12.34 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.22%, and it has moved by 9.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.56%. The short interest in Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) is 7.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprinklr Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprinklr Inc (CXM) shares have gone down -14.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3,400.00% against 9.10.

While earnings are projected to return 3420.09% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Sprinklr Inc insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.03%, with the float percentage being 72.65%. Battery Management Corp. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.54 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $187.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.86 million shares, is of H&F Corporate Investors IX, Ltd.’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $150.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprinklr Inc (CXM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $33.32 million.