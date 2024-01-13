Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS): With The Stock Up 24.08 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s traded shares were 2.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.82% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the FIS share is $79.32, that puts it down -28.37 from that peak though still a striking 24.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.91. The company’s market capitalization is $36.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.51 million shares over the past three months.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.94. FIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) registered a -0.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.82% in intraday trading to $61.79 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.62%, and it has moved by 6.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.06%. The short interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is 14.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.64, which implies an increase of 8.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, FIS is trading at a discount of -31.09% off the target high and 15.84% off the low.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) shares have gone up 4.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.22% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.00% this quarter and then jump 30.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.53 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.47 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.71 billion and $3.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.00% and then drop by -29.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -9.05% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.99%, with the float percentage being 94.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,290 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 58.8 million shares (or 9.92% of all shares), a total value of $3.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.58 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 22.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.39 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.35 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 billion.