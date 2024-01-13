Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Rose 36.68% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 6.54% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s traded shares were 7.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.50% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the UUUU share is $9.02, that puts it down -17.75 from that peak though still a striking 36.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.40 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. UUUU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) registered a 8.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.50% in intraday trading to $7.66 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.99%, and it has moved by 3.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.32%. The short interest in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) is 22.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 19.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.94 and $12.06 respectively. As a result, UUUU is trading at a discount of -57.44% off the target high and 9.4% off the low.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Fuels Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) shares have gone up 23.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 292.11% against -8.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.50%. While earnings are projected to return 308.33% in 2024.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

