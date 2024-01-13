During The Past Six Months, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Shares Took An 5.24% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s traded shares were 6.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.27% or -$1.24. The 52-week high for the SYF share is $39.34, that puts it down -7.11 from that peak though still a striking 27.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.59. The company’s market capitalization is $15.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.33 million shares over the past three months.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SYF has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Synchrony Financial (SYF) registered a -3.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.27% in intraday trading to $36.73 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.38%, and it has moved by 3.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.80%. The short interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is 13.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.68, which implies an increase of 9.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, SYF is trading at a discount of -52.46% off the target high and 21.05% off the low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synchrony Financial has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares have gone up 5.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.91% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.00% this quarter and then jump 23.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.47 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.5 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.11 billion and $4.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.80% and then jump by 11.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.52%. While earnings are projected to return -17.26% in 2024, the next five years will return -3.62% per annum.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Synchrony Financial is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders