During The Past Six Months, Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) Shares Took An -69.86% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s traded shares were 13.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.25% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BURU share is $14.00, that puts it down -7268.42 from that peak though still a striking 31.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $6.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Nuburu Inc (BURU) registered a 29.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.25% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.68%, and it has moved by 21.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.06%. The short interest in Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Nuburu Inc insiders own 73.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.73%, with the float percentage being 6.66%. Periscope Capital Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $90654.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuburu Inc (BURU) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90654.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60499.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $42500.0.