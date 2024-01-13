Does Planet Labs PBC’s (NYSE:PL) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the PL share is $5.18, that puts it down -135.45 from that peak though still a striking 7.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $628.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.36. PL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.65%, and it has moved by -3.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.35%. The short interest in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is 7.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that Planet Labs PBC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares have gone down -32.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.11% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.23 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.87 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.20%. While earnings are projected to return 16.78% in 2024, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

Planet Labs PBC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders