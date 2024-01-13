Does Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE: MUR) Still Look Attractive After A -5.58% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR)’s traded shares were 2.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.48% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the MUR share is $48.47, that puts it down -24.03 from that peak though still a striking 16.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.80. The company’s market capitalization is $6.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.89. MUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $MUR/GBP.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR) trade information

Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.48% in intraday trading to $39.08 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.58%, and it has moved by -2.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.10%. The short interest in Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR) is 6.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.06, which implies an increase of 21.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, MUR is trading at a discount of -53.53% off the target high and -4.91% off the low.

Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Murphy Oil Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) shares have gone down -0.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -13.24% against -31.10.

While earnings are projected to return -12.81% in 2024, the next five years will return -11.00% per annum.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Murphy Oil Corp. is 1.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders