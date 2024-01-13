Does Bloom Energy Corp’s (NYSE:BE) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares were 3.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the BE share is $26.55, that puts it down -108.56 from that peak though still a striking 25.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.28 million shares over the past three months.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.87. BE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $12.73 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.55%, and it has moved by -1.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.77%. The short interest in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is 30.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.42, which implies an increase of 37.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BE is trading at a discount of -151.37% off the target high and 21.45% off the low.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloom Energy Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares have gone down -27.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.17% against -5.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -59.30% this quarter and then jump 77.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $478.63 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $343.67 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $462.58 million and $260.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.50% and then jump by 32.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.65%. While earnings are projected to return 70.76% in 2024.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corp insiders own 11.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.72%, with the float percentage being 90.29%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 469 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 24.98 million shares (or 11.15% of all shares), a total value of $318.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $244.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 15.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $195.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.37 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $81.08 million.