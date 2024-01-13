Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) After A 0.06% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.02% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the PAAS share is $19.84, that puts it down -28.08 from that peak though still a striking 15.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. PAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) trade information

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) registered a 5.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.02% in intraday trading to $15.49 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.06%, and it has moved by 8.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.17%. The short interest in Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) is 15.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.40, which implies an increase of 49.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.08 and $40.14 respectively. As a result, PAAS is trading at a discount of -159.13% off the target high and -61.91% off the low.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pan American Silver Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) shares have gone down -2.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 144.44% against -6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 800.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $665.15 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $629.99 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $375.47 million and $339.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 77.20% and then jump by 85.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 151.39% in 2024.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pan American Silver Corp is 0.39, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

Pan American Silver Corp insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.54%, with the float percentage being 60.59%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 561 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 40.99 million shares (or 11.25% of all shares), a total value of $634.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $199.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 19.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $299.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.28 million, or about 4.74% of the stock, which is worth about $267.74 million.