Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX) After A -9.85% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.92% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AMRX share is $6.30, that puts it down -16.67 from that peak though still a striking 77.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMRX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) trade information

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) registered a -0.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.92% in intraday trading to $5.40 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.85%, and it has moved by 16.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 145.45%. The short interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) is 2.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.13, which implies an increase of 11.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, AMRX is trading at a discount of -29.63% off the target high and -1.85% off the low.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) shares have gone up 78.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.18% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.90% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $634.23 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $601.02 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $609.76 million and $557.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 7.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -13.24% in 2024, the next five years will return -1.50% per annum.

AMRX Dividends

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX)’s Major holders

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 53.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.64%, with the float percentage being 71.66%. Fosun International Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 21.52 million shares (or 7.02% of all shares), a total value of $116.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.56 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $19.25 million.